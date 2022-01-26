Search

26 Jan 2022

Man pleads guilty to Longford feud charges

Man pleads guilty to Longford feud charges

Liam Cosgrove

26 Jan 2022 5:38 PM

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man has pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to two men in a traveller feud related incident in Longford town three years ago.

Twenty-seven-year-old Patrick Lawrence, of 39 Great Water Street, Longford pleaded guilty at Longford Circuit Criminal Court today to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm at Annaly Car Park, Longford on April 30, 2019.

Mr Lawrence also pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to a female victim at the same location.

A probation report was ordered with the accused being remanded on continuing bail until April 4, 2022 for the purposes of setting a date for sentencing.

A victim impact statement was similarly directed by Judge Keenan Johnson.

Mr Lawrence is the second man to plead guilty to the incident which left a father and two of his children requiring hospitalisation.

Joe Lawrence (41) 17 Camlin Meadows, Longford, pleaded guilty last week to a Section 4 assault, dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm and causing serious harm contrary to common law. 

