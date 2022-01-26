Longford primed for €6m State funding boost

Over €2.5m in financial support has been allocated to eight Longford schools under the Summer Works Scheme, forming part of a near €6m investment in education, infrastructure and travel this week
Longford's emergence into a new post pandemic era has been given a multi-million euro shot in the arm this week thanks to a string of State backed financial supports.
Close to €6m was announced this week by various governmental and statutory non-commercial bodies aimed at kickstarting the county's continued economic renaissance.
The largest of those came on Monday when eight schools across the county secured €2.6m under the State's Summer Works Scheme.
The announcement, totalling €65m nationwide, was made by Education Minister Norma Foley in a move which was universally endorsed by local politicians.
An artist's impression of the proposed student development in Athlone. Inset: Mark Cunningham and his son, Mark Jnr
Over €2.5m in financial support has been allocated to eight Longford schools under the Summer Works Scheme, forming part of a near €6m investment in education, infrastructure and travel this week
Ciara Flynn and her proud father Paul with their winner Power Drive at Dundalk on Wednesday. Picture: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Employers who fail to give good reasons for rejecting requests for home, remote or hybrid working could find themselves before the courts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.