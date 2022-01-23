Longford gardaí arrest disqualified driver and impound vehicle
A disqualified driver was arrested at a Garda checkpoint in Longford over the weekend.
The car was stopped for a road traffic offence by Longford Roads Policing Unit while on active patrol.
Checks were done on the Garda Mobility App and indicated that the motorist was disqualified from driving.
The car was impounded and the driver was arrested with a court appearance to follow.
