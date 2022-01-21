Longford Decade of Centenaries lecture on 'Unionism in County Longford, 1885-1922'

The first Decade of Centenaries lecture of the year, hosted by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, will be held on Tuesday, January 25 at 7.30pm on MS Teams.
Neil Moxham will speak on 'Unionism in County Longford, 1885-1922'.
The lecture will cover opposition to the three Home Rule Bills, electoral politics and the eventual demise of Unionism in the county.
Longford ancestry of Hollywood legend Patty Duke uncovered
Anna Marie Duke was born in Elmhurst New York on December 14, 1946, and her parents were John Duke and Frances Margaret McMahon.
Neil Moxham was raised near Abbeyshrule and has had a lifelong interest in history.
He has studied local history at Dublin City University and currently works as a film archivist with the Irish Film Institute and has worked as a tour guide with the OPW at sites including St Audoen's Church, Dublin Castle and, most recently, at the new visitor centre at Dublin's Custom House.
He researches and writes on the subjects of genealogy and local history on his website.
Please email decadeofcentenaries@longfordcoco.ie for the link.
The commencement of the annual tax-free forestry premium payments for 2022 has begun, Senator Pippa Hackett has confirmed
James Duke and Catherine Ann O'Hara, grandparents of Patty and Ray, great-grandparents of Sean and Mackenzie
Leia Victory as 'Snow White' on stage during Longford's traditional panto at St Mel's College along with dancers Picture: Frank McGrath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.