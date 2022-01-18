Emergency departments at Mullingar hospital are busy
Patients are being asked to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments at the Regional Hospital Mullingar where the Adult and Paediatric Emergency Departments both remain busy today.
A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group said, "The hospital is in escalation and all teams are working to manage the current Adult and Paediatric In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.
"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments. If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen.
"Adult and Paediatric Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised. Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.""
