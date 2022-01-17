‘Granard Destination Town’ project to reap benefits of €1.4m investment

Longford County Council has welcomed the announcement that almost €1.4 million (€1,394,250) is to be invested into the heart of Granard.

The funding allocation of €1.11 million (€1,115,400), announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD under the Our Rural Future policy, will be supplemented by a further €278,850 from Longford County Council for the Granard Destination Town project.

The allocation is part of €21.5 million being made available under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) to 27 landmark regeneration projects in town centres nationwide.

This national round of funding is particularly directed towards the design and planning of projects to bring them to shovel-ready stage. The aim is to support rejuvenation of town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop user friendly pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces, and boost visitor numbers to rural Ireland.

Here in Longford, the allocation will support the acquisition of key sites for the Granard Destination Project and the completion of design and planning work on the development of a multi-use open space and parkland. It will also be used to design and plan for the enhancement of public areas, which will increase connectivity and reduce congestion in the town centre.

Delighted with the news, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan said this type of investment in Granard is a long time coming.

“This is wonderful news for the thriving town of Granard and something that my colleagues, the elected representatives for Granard Municipal District, have long fought for. Ultimately, it will serve to increase the quality of life and the experience of Granard itself for local families and visitors alike.”

Chief Executive Paddy Mahon agreed, “Longford County Council is committed to supporting the development of our rural towns and villages. This project is the start of a transformational work plan to increase the vibrancy of the town of Granard and create a lasting difference that will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

The aim of the “Granard Destination Town” project is to address issues in Granard like parking and connectivity and to optimise opportunities for economic development. It also works towards enhancing the attractiveness and quality of the public realm as well as the built and natural environs of the town.