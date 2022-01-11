Longford couple celebrate arrival of New Year bundle of joy

Picture by: Ryutaro Tsukata from Pexels
Congratulations to Aidan McCormack, Killashee and Leonie Walsh, Granard on the birth of their baby daughter Indie-Rose McCormack at 17:49 on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Coombe Hospital.
We wish the family every happiness.
