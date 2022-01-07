Search

07 Jan 2022

'The hunger is still there': Kevin 'Boxer' Moran in line for shock political return

Changes to CE schemes will benefit communities says Kevin 'Boxer' Moran

Kevin 'Boxer' Moran has confirmed his intention to replace son, Jamie on Westmeath County Council

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Former minister of state and Longford-Westmeath TD Kevin 'Boxer' Moran is on the verge of a sensational return to the local political arena.

Mr Moran is set to replace his son, Jamie, who yesterday resigned his seat on Westmeath County Council with immediate effect.

The former OPW minister, who lost his seat almost two years ago after serving four years as an elected TD for Longford-Westmeath, revealed nomination papers confirming his candidacy were submitted yesterday evening.

The Athlone based taxi driver also refused to dismiss talk of running for the Dáil at the next general election, should his co-option be endorsed later this month.

"I am ruling nothing in and nothing out," he said, saying his decision to return to the political fold had come after lengthy heart to heart talks with his wife, Michelle.

"First and foremost, I have to get back into the council and represent the people of Westmeath. 

"It's (politics) in the genes, it's in my veins and my wife just said to me: 'You miss it don't you'. And to be honest, I do."

Mr Moran, who spoke previously of the “hell” he and his family suffered at the hands of social media trolls, told of how he had been inundated over the past 24 hours with messages of support over his prospective political return.

He said while his co-option was not guaranteed, he expressed hope a "gentleman's agreement" which provided for an outgoing councillor to nominate their potential successor would be adhered to.

"I will work with all of the councillors that are there if they elect me. "I feel Athlone, Moate and Kilbeggan has lost out over the last two years and no one has been shouting for them and I intend to be that voice.

"The hunger is still there and whatever level it is I will represent and serve the people to the very best of my ability."

Mr Moran's nomination is set to be determined at a meeting of Westmeath County Council on January 24.

