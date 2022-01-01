BREAKING: Man (20s) killed in single vehicle Granard crash

Gardai are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal road traffic accident outside Granard
A man in his early twenties has been killed in a single vehicle road accident outside Granard, the Leader can reveal.
The incident happened close to the Clonfin memorial site when a car was spotted partially submerged in water earlier today.
Members from the Gardai's sub aqua unit retrieved the body of the young man shortly after 8pm ahead of a postmortem.
Gardai are trying to determine both the cause and time of the incident as part of their investigation.
For more on this breaking story, follow longfordleader.ie
