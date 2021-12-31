Search

31 Dec 2021

UPDATE: Man found with handgun, ammo and balaclava in vehicle remains in custody at Granard Garda Station

The handgun and ammo seized by Gardaí in Granard yesterday afternoon

A man in his 40s remains in Garda custody this evening following the discovery of a handgun, ammo and a balaclava in his car yesterday afternoon.

The man was stopped by uniformed Gardaí at approximately 2.40pm yesterday afternoon on suspense of traffic offences.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a handgun and ammo as well as a balaclava, firearm holster and other items.

The man was conveyed to Granard Garda Statio where he is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The firearm and ammo have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

