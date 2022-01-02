Longford trio fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Fines were imposed on a number of individuals for breaching Covid-19 Health Regulations by exceeding 5km travel restrictions, when they appeared before a recent sitting of Granard District Court.
Keelan Flanagan, Aughnacordinan, Aughnacliffe was charged with breaching the 5km rule at Ardagh village on February 28, 2021.
Garda sergeant Mark Mahon said the defendant was found to be 23km from her home, with no reasonable excuse. A fine of €250 was imposed.
Darren Mears (22) with an address at 1 Richmond Street, Longford town was charged with the same offence at Carrickduff, Granard on April 6 last.
Joe Doyle (29), with the same address was also charged with the same offence, at the same location.
A fine of €200 was imposed on both defendants.
