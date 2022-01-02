Search

02 Jan 2022

Daily Covid-19 numbers released

BREAKING: Daily Covid numbers released

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 17,071 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Sunday afternoon.

Given the current high incidence, the daily case number is based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are "provisional".

Longford trio fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Fines were imposed on a number of individuals for breaching Covid-19 Health Regulations by exceeding 5km travel restrictions, when they appeared before a recent sitting of Granard District Court.

Gardaí in Longford appeal for witnesses after man (20s) killed in single vehicle Granard crash

A man in his early twenties has been killed in a single vehicle road accident outside Granard, the Leader can reveal.

As of 8am this Sunday, 717 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 87 are in ICU.

On Saturday morning, there were 656 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country; 85 in intensive care.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media