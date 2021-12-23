Search

23 Dec 2021

Longford wheelchair user grateful to heroes that saved her life after she fell into Royal Canal

Longford wheelchair user grateful to heroes that saved her life after she fell into Royal Canal

Tracey Heighton and her dog Holly pictured by the Royal Canal Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford wheelchair user has spoken of how her life was saved by a group of heroic bystanders after accidentally falling into the Royal Canal.

Tracey Heighton had taken her dog, Holly, out for a walk on Sunday, December 12 when the handle of her pooper scooper became entangled on the backward lever of her disability scooter.

Seconds later, Tracey suddenly found herself underwater in an episode the Longford woman is still struggling to comprehend.

"Before I knew it or could react, while turning, I ended up reversing straight into the canal," said Tracey.

"My dog was attached to my waist under the scooter so she was pulling me under as she was trying to get out.

“I was swallowing water but managed to pop my head out and say: 'Release the dog'."

Longford Live & Local: Feast of top quality entertainment online for those long Christmas nights

Courageous
Tracey said but for the courageous actions of passers-by she might well have drowned.

"I was swallowing water but managed to pop my head out and say release the dog.

"This wonderful stranger released my dog and managed to get my head out of the water.

"Despite her scooter and independence suffering as a result, Tracey said she believed her time spent underwater lasted no more than ten seconds as a members of the public helped pull her from the water.

"I am not by any means a thin person and I also had many layers of clothes on and as mobility is limited I was dead weight," she said.

"Another jogger appeared and then more strangers appeared and although they said I was in the water for about half an hour they put in massive efforts to get me out and into the recovery position.

"The entire time people came from nowhere with coats, blankets and many hands were constantly rubbing me to keep me warm and trying to keep me awake when I was so tired I just wanted to sleep."

'You were too good for this world'- mourners told of how the late Brian McGinnity's legacy will never be forgotten

A talented young man killed in a fatal road crash in Co Longford over the weekend has been remembered as an academic genius who touched the lives of all who knew him.

 

Ambulance wait
Tracey said she was forced to wait around 50 minutes for an ambulance to bring her to Mullingar Hospital where she was treated for suspected hypothermia.

Now back home and recuperating alongside her family and beloved dog, Tracey said she will be forever indebted to the daring actions of those who rushed to her aid.

"The people around me were simply outstanding," she said.

"Due to the nature of the accident I couldn’t see anybody to know who they were but they never left my side by putting coats and blankets around me to try to keep me warm with no worry to themselves.

"They were just amazing and I’d like to thank every one of them for saving my life, because I wouldn’t be here without them.

"They were the most amazing group of people who are absolute heroes and I owe them my heartfelt thanks."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media