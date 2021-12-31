Longford man was abusive to gardaí and ‘is making a nuisance of himself’

A man who was involved in a domestic incident became abusive and called gardai ‘pr*cks’ when they called to deal with the situation.

Brendan Kelleher (34), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co Longford was charged with a section 6 public order offence at MacEoin Park, Longford on June 4 last.

The court heard gardai had received a report of a domestic dispute at MacEoin Park. The defendant was involved in a verbal disagreement and left the scene, but returned later.

“He was unsteady on his feet and was a danger to himself and others,” Sgt Enda Daly said.

“When he was arrested, he became aggressive to gardai and called them pr*cks,” Sgt Daly said.

The defendant’s solicitor, Fiona Baxter said the defendant comes from a very good family, none of whom were ever before the court. His offences have “caused them considerable pain and anguish”.

Currently serving a prison sentence, the defendant is hoping to get residential treatment for his addiction, hopefully early in the new year.

“His family very much stands behind him and fully supports him,” Ms Baxter said.

The defendant’s offences centred very much around his abuse of alcohol. This year will be the first time he will be unable to spend Christmas with his nine-year-old daughter as he will be in custody.

“He is making a nuisance of himself when he is out and about,” Judge Marie Keane said. Gardaí had to call to the home of his former partner on two occasions, she noted.

“He wasn’t very pleasant to the gardaí,” she said. She imposed a two month prison sentence on the section 6 public order charged with the other charges marked proven and taken into consideration.