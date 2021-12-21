Search

21 Dec 2021

Wedding bells ring for Longford journalist

John Mulry and Jessica Thompson on their wedding day PICTURE: Paul Callaghan

Dermot Sheehy

ballymahonnotes@yahoo.ie

Many congratulations to Longford Leader journalist Jessica Thompson from Ballymahon, Co Longford and John Mulry from Ballybane, Galway, who celebrated their marriage on Thursday, December 9, at Crover House, Co Cavan.

Jessica, daughter of Laura Thompson (née Clarke) and Pat Thompson, looked stunning in her beautiful wedding gown assisted by her Maid of Honour, her sister Jasmine while John’s Best man was close friend Paul “Shorty” Gallagher. John is a son of Eileen Mulry (née Flynn) and the late Joseph Mulry. 

We send them our very best wishes for a long and happy life together.

