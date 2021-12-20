Search

20 Dec 2021

Man bailed over violent public order incident in Longford town

Public order

Gardai at the scene of last night's incident on Dublin Street

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man at the centre of an alleged unruly public order incident in the centre of Longford town last night has been granted bail.

As first reported by the Leader last night, the 28-year-old Longford man was arrested following an alleged disturbance along the town's Dublin Street area yesterday evening.

He was later arrested after a number of gardaí were called to the scene and brought to Longford garda station for questioning.

ALSO READ: Man held after violent Longford town public order row

He was subsequently charged with four public order related offences and appeared at a sitting of Athlone District Court this morning.

Among them included alleged threatening and abusive behaviour charges and failing to comply with the direction of a garda.

The man was consequently granted bail and is due to appear back before a sitting of Longford District Court on January 18.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media