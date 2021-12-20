Man bailed over violent public order incident in Longford town

Gardai at the scene of last night's incident on Dublin Street
A man at the centre of an alleged unruly public order incident in the centre of Longford town last night has been granted bail.
As first reported by the Leader last night, the 28-year-old Longford man was arrested following an alleged disturbance along the town's Dublin Street area yesterday evening.
He was later arrested after a number of gardaí were called to the scene and brought to Longford garda station for questioning.
ALSO READ: Man held after violent Longford town public order row
He was subsequently charged with four public order related offences and appeared at a sitting of Athlone District Court this morning.
Among them included alleged threatening and abusive behaviour charges and failing to comply with the direction of a garda.
The man was consequently granted bail and is due to appear back before a sitting of Longford District Court on January 18.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.