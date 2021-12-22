No timeline for completion of new Gaelscoil in Longford town

Search

22 Dec 2021

There is no timeline for the completion of the new planned Gaelscoil in Longford town.

The project, devolved for delivery by Longford & Westmeath Education and Training Board (LWETB), is for the provision of a 12 classroom primary school on a greenfield site at Abbeycarton. 

Minister for Education Norma Foley, responding to a question tabled by Deputy Joe Flaherty, revealed, "The Pre Stage 1 Report has very recently been submitted to the Department where it is currently being reviewed by the Professional & Technical Section. It is envisaged that the first Stage meeting will take place early in the New Year.

"Following Departmental approval of this report, the next step for the ETB's Design Team will be to progress to Stage 2a (Developed Design) and subsequently during Stage 2b, obtain the statutory planning approvals. When these approvals are in place, the project can proceed to tender and construction. It is not possible at this stage to provide a timeline for the completion of the project."

