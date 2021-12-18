Young man has died and another man hospitalised following tragic Longford road accident
A young man has died following an early morning road accident in county Longford.
Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12:30am this morning at Coolnahinch, Cullyfad Road, Longford.
A passenger of the sole vehicle involved in this collision, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.
Longford judge: ‘Unduly harsh’ if restaurant owner lost out on citizenship for using false driving licence
A Chinese restaurant owner was concerned that a conviction for using a false driving licence could have serious consequences for his hopes of securing Irish citizenship, a recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.
Man arrested in Longford armed garda raid appears at High Court
A Longford man in his fifties has appeared before the High Court this afternoon following an armed garda search operation earlier today.
The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
IFA President Tim Cullinan led a delegation in holding talks with EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness recently
Padraig Brady (left) and Martin Quinn (right) at Brady's Arva Volkswagen which prides itself on offering the complete motoring experience for their customers
A Chinese restaurant owner was concerned that a conviction for using a false driving licence could have serious consequences for his hopes of securing Irish citizenship
EXPLAINER: What are the new Covid-19 restrictions announced for Christmas for Ireland due to Omicron
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.