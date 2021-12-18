Search

18 Dec 2021

Young man has died and another man hospitalised following tragic Longford road accident

A young man has died following an early morning road accident in county Longford.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12:30am this morning at Coolnahinch, Cullyfad Road, Longford.

A passenger of the sole vehicle involved in this collision, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

