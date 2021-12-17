Man arrested in Longford armed garda raid appears at High Court

A Longford man has appeared before the High Court after being arrested by CAB and armed gardaí earlier today
A Longford man in his fifties has appeared before the High Court this afternoon following an armed garda search operation earlier today.
The man was arrested after several units including members from the Armed Support Unit (ASU) and uniformed gardaí searched a property in Longford town at around 8am.
The Leader understands the man was arrested on foot of an arrest warrant.
A garda source has, this afternoon, confirmed the man appeared before a sitting of the High Court.
It's also been confirmed there was no involvement by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in the search.
Details concerning the grounds of his arrest and circumstances behind this morning's search remain undisclosed.
Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) officers have returned to the county in recent weeks and this morning carried out a search of a property in Longford town
