Search

17 Dec 2021

Man arrested in Longford armed garda raid appears at High Court

High Court orders extradition of man living in Louth wanted in respect of double murder in Northern Ireland

A Longford man has appeared before the High Court after being arrested by CAB and armed gardaí earlier today

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man in his fifties has appeared before the High Court this afternoon following an armed garda search operation earlier today.

The man was arrested after several units including members from the Armed Support Unit (ASU) and uniformed gardaí searched a property in Longford town at around 8am.

The Leader understands the man was arrested on foot of an arrest warrant.

ALSO READ: CAB raid Longford property in latest crackdown on organised crime

A garda source has, this afternoon, confirmed the man appeared before a sitting of the High Court.

It's also been confirmed there was no involvement by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in the search.

Details concerning the grounds of his arrest and circumstances behind this morning's search remain undisclosed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media