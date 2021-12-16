Longford man's specialist recruitment firm achieves a notable Irish first

Specialist financial services recruitment firm, Coopman Search & Selection has become the first recruitment company headquartered in Ireland to become a Certified B Corporation.

Established in 2019 by Longford-born Mark Fallon and his business partner Andrew Murphy, Coopman Search & Selection is just one of seven other companies, including Danone Dairy Ireland, Strong Roots, Cully & Sully, Earth's Edge, Urban Volt Limited and Vagabond Tours Ltd, headquartered in Ireland to achieve the certification.

Other global Certified B Corporation brands include Lemonade, BrewDog, Patagonia, Chloé and Ben & Jerry’s.

Born and raised in Longford by parents James and Maureen, along with his four other siblings, Jason, Enda, Shane and Megan, Mark Fallon attended Fermoyle National School in Lanesboro and St Mel’s College.



He was an avid young GAA player with Rathcline and he now resides in Multyfarnham with his wife Nancy and their two children, Anna Beth and Henry.

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to use business as a force for good.

B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose.

By harnessing the power of business, B Corps use profits and growth as a means to a greater end and strive to ensure that there is positive impact for their employees, customers, communities and the environment.

Speaking about the certification, Coopman Co-Founder and Director, Mark Fallon said, “Since commencing business, our mission has been to make a positive impact in the lives of professionals, that is our employees, clients, and partners.

"When we came across B Corp, we believed it was an excellent framework, incorporating the interests of all of our stakeholders so that we can grow in the most sustainable manner.

"We are delighted to join this community of leaders who are driving such an incredible movement and while we are only at the start of our journey, I am excited to see where it takes us and how we can grow our business to have an even greater impact socially and environmentally.”

Katie Hill, CEO B Lab Europe added, “B Lab Europe congratulates Coopman on certifying as a B Corp and welcomes them to the growing, committed and energetic B Corp community in Ireland. We anticipate that this announcement will trigger many others in and beyond the financial services sector to follow Coopman's lead.”

Coopman Search & Selection works across all sectors of financial services, providing personnel for front office, risk, compliance and accounting opportunities on a permanent and interim basis.

The team of eight works with qualified professionals through to the executive level, bringing individuals and clients together through a consultative approach across the Irish, UK and US financial services markets.

Coopman Search & Selection is a proud partner of the Irish Youth Foundation and supports One Tree Planted, planting trees for every placement made in financial services (circa 400 trees planted to date). The company is headquartered in Dublin and has a presence in the UK.

In addition to being certified a B Corp, Coopman Search & Selection has been selected by the Small Firms Association (SFA) as a finalist in the National Small Business Awards 2022, winners of which will be announced in April next year.