Late Bertie Mills was a font of knowledge and worked passionately for Longford Ploughing Association

All in the south Longford area and beyond were saddened when news broke on Tuesday, November 30 of the untimely death of Bertie Mills, Clonbrin, Abbeyshrule in Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Bertie, who was in his 87th year, was a very well-known man throughout the county of Longford.

During his earlier days, Bertie ran his farm in Abbeyshrule and was a very popular member of the farming community.

Bertie took a great interest in participating in and organising various ploughing events and field days in Abbeyshrule and throughout the county.

He was known for organising Irelands first ever novice ploughing event on his land in Abbeyshrule back in 1986.

Paying tribute, Longford Ploughing Association stated, "With sadness we share the passing of Abbeyshrule ploughman Bertie Mills. A warm-hearted gentleman and a font of knowledge, Bertie always delighted in sharing his time and resourceful ideas. Together, Bertie and his wife Edre, worked passionately for Longford Ploughing Association and hosted many of our events on their farm."

As well as being a hard worker throughout his early years, Bertie was also a great husband and father to his wife Edré (née Waters), daughters Jennifer Miller (Cork) and Barbara Thompson (Longford) and son Neville.

He was a very respected parionisher here in the parish of Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule and a man who always had a friendly smile and word for everyone.

Bertie was a great supporter of all parish events and along with his wife Edré seldom missed a community event in Carrickedmond or Abbeyshrule.

To his loving wife Edré, daughters Jennifer and Barbara, son Neville, grandchildren Ross, Zara, Stuart, Ceri, Jack and Steven, sons-in-law Alan and Ashley, daughter-in-law Anne, his brother James (Clondalkin), brother-in-law John Waters and a wide circle of friends and neighbours, we extend our sincere sympathy.

Bertie’s funeral cortege left from his home in Abbeyshrule on Thursday morning, December 2 to Taghshinny church for a private funeral service. The burial took place afterwards in Carrickedmond cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.