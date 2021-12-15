Funding of €710,000 for Longford based animal welfare organisations

Funding of €710,000 has been allocated to two Longford based animal welfare organisations.

The announcement was made today (Wednesday, December 15) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue as part of an overall funding package of over €3.7million to 98 animal welfare organisations nationwide.

The ISPCA's National Animal Centre at Kenagh is to receive €615,000, with an allocation of €95,000 going to Hungry Horse Outside in Newtownforbes.

The funding announcement was made on the inaugural Animal Welfare Awareness Day #AWD21, an initiative of the Minister to raise awareness of animal welfare.

Making the announcement the Minister said the funding for animal welfare organisations was evidence of the Government’s ongoing commitment to the animal welfare and acknowledged the important role played by animal welfare organisations.

To mark #AWD21, the Minister visited donkeys housed at Farmleigh Estate together with the Donkey Sanctuary and visited the DSPCA headquarters in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Minister McConalogue said, “I am delighted that on the first ever Animal Welfare Awareness Day #AWD21, I can acknowledge the fantastic effort and commitment of our amazing animal welfare organisations and, indeed, the many volunteers dedicated to animal welfare. These organisation play such a crucial role in ensuring all our animals are cared for and protected. This is frontline work that we can all be proud of.

“In line with our commitment in the Programme for Government, these awards mark the largest award of grant funding to animal welfare bodies ever made by my Department. This additional support will make a real difference to the welfare of animals nationwide.”

Funding to Longford organisations

ISPA National Animal Centre, Derryglogher, Kenagh, Co Longford €615,000

Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford €95,000

Around the Region

Cavan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Shankill, Cavan €34,500

Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor, Arigna, Co Roscommon, N41 P738 €11,000

Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, Kilcappa, Cloneygowan, Co Offaly €13,000

Kitten Cottage, Virginia, Co. Cavan €6,000

Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd., Barraghmore, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim €24,000

Offaly SPCA, Market Place, off Market Square, Tullamore, Co Offaly €25,500

Roscommon SPCA, Castlerea, Co Roscommon €27,500

Royal Dog Rescue, Tullyco, Cootehill, Co Cavan €3,500

TNR South Roscommon, Cloondray, Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon €4,000

Westmeath SPCA, Ballinea, Mullingar, Co Westmeath €16,000

Referencing the “One Health, One Welfare” ethos outlined in the Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025, the Minister cited the relationship between animal and human welfare.

“Animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens, and we are ever more aware of the inter-relationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing. Maintaining animal welfare standards is the responsibility of everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on farm or at home.”

The Minister added that the awards align with the ambitions of the Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025: “To, ensure that funding for animal welfare bodies has the most impact nationwide, this year, my Department has aligned our funding model with the animal welfare policies, objectives and priorities outlined in the new Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025. Consequently, this year’s funding places an emphasis on the ‘One Health, One Welfare’ approach, education and dissemination of knowledge to improve animal welfare.”

The Minister urged people to think carefully before getting a pet this Christmas.

"A pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility. Owning and caring for a pet is a major, long-term commitment. There is excellent advice on my Department’s website and from many of the welfare organisations – please think carefully before deciding to buy a puppy this Christmas and take responsibility for your choice”.

Finally, the Minister said that he and his Department will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups and other stakeholders in the promotion of animal welfare. The Minister reminded the public that the Department operates a dedicated email address and helpline for members of the public to report incidents of animal neglect and cruelty.

More information is available HERE

Animal Welfare Helpline

Call Save: 0761 064408

Phone: 01-607 2379

Dedicated email address - animalwelfare@agriculture.gov.ie