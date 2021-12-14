 Massive 1,858 vaccinated in the Midlands on Monday

ALMOST 2,000 were vaccinated at HSE clinics in the Midlands on Monday last new figures reveal.
In Portlaoise 538 were vaccinated, 508 in Tullamore 486 in Moate and 325 in Longford.
Information regarding HSE vaccination clinics this week and on the weekend are on HSE live vaccination centres.
A new monument has been engineered to honour men and women from Drumlish who fought against oppression during the infamous Land Wars
Seán Ó Suilleabháin, James MacNerney with councillors Peggy Nolan and Seamus Butler at the launch of the County Longford Historical Society Journal 'Teathbha' last Wednesday evening
MABS - the Money, advice and budgeting service is available to anyone is having trouble managing their finances
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.