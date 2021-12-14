Regional Hospital Mullingar extremely busy
The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult and Paediatric Emergency Departments are both extremely busy this morning and the Ireland East Hospital Group is asking patients to to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.
Longford MABS here to help with Christmas financial burden
As we count down the days to the Christmas holiday season, it is easy to find yourself immersed in the joy and excitement of the festivities and all that goes with it.
An Ireland East Hospital Group spokesperson said, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult and Paediatric In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.
"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.
"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Adult and Paediatric Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.
"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."
A new monument has been engineered to honour men and women from Drumlish who fought against oppression during the infamous Land Wars
Seán Ó Suilleabháin, James MacNerney with councillors Peggy Nolan and Seamus Butler at the launch of the County Longford Historical Society Journal 'Teathbha' last Wednesday evening
MABS - the Money, advice and budgeting service is available to anyone is having trouble managing their finances
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.