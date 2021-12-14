Longford MABS here to help with Christmas financial burden

As we count down the days to the Christmas holiday season, it is easy to find yourself immersed in the joy and excitement of the festivities and all that goes with it.

For many people, however, Christmas can be a time of extreme financial stress and worry, trying to figure out just how to pay for it all.

If you add economic factors to the mix such as, high inflation rates, increased fuel and utility costs and the phasing out of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to mention just a few then this Christmas could prove to be a very difficult one financially for many people.

If you are worried about the financial burden Christmas might create for you this year or if you are having trouble managing your finances, such as meeting mortgage repayments, paying utility bills, paying rent or just feel you need a steer in the right direction, then MABS is here to help!

Our service is Free, Confidential and Non-judgmental. Early intervention is key and no debt is too big or too small, so call us today and speak to a member of our dedicated team.

Our Longford office can be contacted on 0818 07 2640 or by email at Longford@mabs.ie Our office address is Fee Court, Church Street, Longford, Co Longford, N91 W1X7.

We now offer virtual appointments with our Money Advisers, saving you time and travel costs.

MABS can also be contacted on our national helpline at 0818 07 2000, Monday to Friday between 9am and 8pm, or via social media, please visit mabs.ie for further details.

Longford MABS would like to take this opportunity to wish the people of Longford, our stakeholders and especially our clients, past and present, a very Happy Christmas.