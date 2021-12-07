WATCH: Met Eireann forecasts the path of Storm Barra as it tracks towards Ireland with severe gusts forecast

Storm Barra is set to crash into Ireland on Tuesday with Status Red Weather Warnings in place for Cork, Kerry and Clare. Met Eireann is warning of severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.
Status Orange Weather Warnings are in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Louth, Dublin, Wicklow and East Meath.
The stark reality of the size and the track of Storm Barra can be seen in the video below from Met Éireann. Storm Barra is set to make landfall early on Tuesday morning.
After a blustery day, #StormBarra will rapidly deepen this evening bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to Ireland tomorrow and Wednesday⚠️☔️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2021
Barra will gradually clear Ireland later on Wednesday and winds will slowly ease, with a more settled few days to end the week. pic.twitter.com/qJFzn8btKB
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.