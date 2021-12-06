Update for students attending Athlone TUS campus ahead of Storm Barra
The Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) will close three of its six campuses this evening from 10pm and they will remain closed tomorrow Tuesday, December 7, 2021 on the advice of the Department of Further and Higher Education.
The LSAD, Clare Street Campus, Limerick; Moylish Campus, Limerick; and the Ennis Campus, Co. Clare, will close this evening and remain closed until Wednesday, December 8 as a result of the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann.
Athlone, Clonmel and Thurles campuses will remain open but staff and students are asked NOT to travel from a red or amber area to attend these campuses. This includes those who have assessments and exams. Contingencies will be put in place for those who cannot travel.
Staff and students are advised to check their email and follow the TUS social media channels for any updates or changes to this information.
