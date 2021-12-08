New car registrations in Longford increase by 21%

Longford new car registrations have increased by 21%.

According to figures released by SIMI (Society of the Irish Motor Industry) there were 517 car registrations in Longford from January to November 2021, compared to 426 over the same eleven month period during 2020.

Meanwhile, in a move to present a more accurate picture of new vehicle registrations nationally, SIMI compared registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-Covid) when businesses were fully operational.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) saw a decrease of 767 registrations compared to November last year 829 and an increase of 857 registrations for the same month in 2019. Year to date 28,424 new LCVs were registered, an increase on last year’s 21,431 (+32.6%) and on 25,161 in 2019 (+13.0%).

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) saw an increase of 177 registrations in November when compared to 81 in November 2020 and 118 November 2019. Year to date HGV's registrations total 2,649 compared with 2,037 in 2020 (+30.04%) and 2,610 in 2019 (+1.5%).

4,445 used cars imported in November 2021, compared with 8,645 imports in November 2020, and a decrease of 10,008 imports in November 2019. Year to date used imports are down 10.7% (59,982) in 2020 (67,149) and down 42.3% in 2019 (103,900).

195 new electric vehicles registered in November compared to 61 in November 2020.

So far this year 8,533 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 3,928 in the same period 2020.

Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 31.62%. Diesel now accounts for 33.50%, Petrol 32.20%, Hybrid 16.19%, Electric 8.16% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.27%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, commented: “New car registrations for November were ahead of last year for both the month and year to date, although new car sales continue to remain behind pre-Covid levels. The most positive aspect of the new car market is the ongoing growth in the electric car segment, with a further increase in EV sales anticipated next year. Notwithstanding this, we are still in the early stages of de-carbonising the national fleet and we have a very long way to go to get close to the targets in the Climate Action Plan.

"In this context, we need to continue year on year growth in EV sales, which in turn will kick start an active used EV market. In order to achieve this, we must both extend the EV supports until there is a critical mass of these cars to create a viable used car market, and implement a tax strategy that supports a much stronger new car market.

"The potential benefits of this approach include the acceleration of EV growth, a material reduction in emissions, removal of the worst polluters from Irish roads and increased tax revenues. In a recent address to the Oireachtas Committee on the Environment and Climate Action, the Society highlighted the importance of the extension of EV supports, the rolling out of a national charging infrastructure, and an increased focus on supporting the business EV market.

"It is simply too soon to start eroding the current EV supports, but the recent and sudden removal of the PHEV Grant sends a bad signal to motorists and the Industry. It is not too late to reverse this, and we would again urge the Government to re-instate this support for those vehicles that the Industry and consumers have already committed to.”