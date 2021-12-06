Six Longford social enterprises to benefit from €1 million funding pot

Six Longford social enterprises are to benefit from a funding pot of €1 million which was announced today (Monday, December 6) by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD to support 247 Social Enterprises with their capital costs.

The six enterprises will share a total amount of €24,412, with the highest amount, €7,718 going to the Revamp3R Store, and €5,000 each to Granard Motte Community Enterprise CLG and Templemichael Parish Resources CLG.

Longford recipients of funding

Co Longford Social Services (Meals on Wheels) - Equipment for sealing meal dishes - €3,506

Long Garden Bees - Equipment for honey production - €2,188

Revamp3R Store - Purchase of paint spray booth - €7,718

EDDA Edgeworthstown Charity Shop - Shop equipment - €1,000

Granard Motte Community Enterprise CLG - Restaurant refurbishment - €5,000

Templemichael Parish Resources CLG - IT equipment and furniture - €5,000

The Social Enterprises Capital Grants Scheme will provide small grants to Social Enterprises to assist them in carrying out renovations or repairs to their premises.

The funding will also be used for the purchase of equipment such as outdoor seating and canopies, playground equipment, machinery, kitchen equipment, laptops, iPads and printers, training equipment, CCTV and so on.

Grants ranging from a few hundred euro to €14,500 are being provided under the Scheme, which is funded from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The grants will be administered on behalf of the Department by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said: “As Minister, I’m very conscious that COVID-19 has been challenging for all businesses, including our Social Enterprises. This funding will assist almost 250 Social Enterprises with specific costs in relation to their facilities.

“In some cases, it will cover the cost of fixing a leaky roof or putting in a new kitchen. Other organisations will use the funding to purchase the likes of new furniture or IT equipment.

“The grants may be small in nature but I know they will greatly assist Social Enterprises the length and breadth of the country who have continued to serve their communities through the Pandemic.”

The Minister continued: “This particular scheme will support one of the key policy commitments in the National Social Enterprise Policy for Ireland – “Growing and Strengthening Social Enterprise”.

“And it also supports the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious five-year strategy for Rural Ireland.

“Our Social Enterprises are at the heart of that strategy. As Minister I am determined to continue to support our Social Enterprise sector to develop further in the future, creating jobs and having a positive impact in our communities.

“Finally, I want to recognise the role of our LCDCs, who are administering this funding at a local level.”

A list of social enterprises to receive funding under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme is available on gov.ie: here.