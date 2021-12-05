GALLERY | Longford historian Paddy Egan launches new book 'The Swinging Sixties'

Paddy Egan's new book 'The Swinging Sixties' was launched in Ballymahon Library on November 24 by County Heritage Officer Mairéad Ní Chongaile.
The book retails at €10 and it would make an ideal Christmas present- especially for those overseas.
Caption: Cllr Colm Murray, author Paddy Egan, County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds and County Heritage Officer Mairéad Ní Chonghaile Picture: Sean Clancy
