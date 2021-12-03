Minister Peter Burke approves seven new housing posts for Longford County Council

The Minister of State for Local Government at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Peter Burke TD, has approved seven new posts for Longford County Council’s housing delivery team which will assist the local authority in delivering their social housing targets.

Housing for All, the Government’s new housing Plan, commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects. The Plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the posts being announced today include both technical and administrative positions.

Commenting Minister Burke said, “In September this year, the Government published our new housing strategy, ‘Housing for All’. It is the most comprehensive housing plan in the history of the State backed by an unprecedented €4bn per year. Under ‘Housing for All’, we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects.

“My Department has been working with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office (HDCO) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) to identify capacity limitations and additional staffing resources required to deliver our objectives.

“With the approval of these seven new posts (four, technical and three administrative) we are ensuring that Longford County Council have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing required,” he concluded.