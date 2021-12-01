Hugely positive report for Ballymahon's Marian Avenue following unannounced HIQA inspection

New results from an unannounced inspection carried out by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) at Marian Avenue in Ballymahon revealed the St Christopher's Services run facility to be compliant with all regulations, with improvements needed in just two areas.

A positive report on the facility revealed that the residents are treated well and feel happy and supported by staff within Marian Avenue.

The facility was also found to be fully compliant with regulations pertaining to persons in charge, governance and management, statement of purpose, notification of incidents, communication, premises, risk management procedures, protection against infection, medicines and pharmaceutical services, individual assessment and personal plan, healthcare, positive behavioural support, protection and residents' rights.

There were two areas in the report that were "substantially compliant" and in need of small improvements to ensure full compliance.

On review of the roster, the inspector found that staffing levels were reliant on relief staff due to ongoing vacant positions. In addition, the skill-mix were not in-line with the statement of purpose, for example, nursing staff were replaced with social care

staff.

Furthermore, the provider had safety precautions in place, including, fire detection and containment arrangements, emergency lighting and regular fire safety checks. Fire drills were regularly occurring with all staff and residents and records demonstrated

that staff could effectively support residents to evacuate the centre in a timely manner.

A personal evacuation plan was in place for each resident; however, these required further review to ensure they gave clarity on the specific support each resident required to evacuate.

"From observations within the centre, conversations with staff, and information viewed during the inspection, it was evident that residents had a good quality of life, had choices in their daily lives, and were supported by staff to be involved in activities that they enjoyed both in the centre and in the local community," the full report read.

"Throughout the inspection, it was very clear that the person in charge and staff prioritised the wellbeing and quality of life of residents.

"During the inspection, it was clear that staff communicated calmly and kindly with residents. Communication plans had been prepared for residents to help them to communicate their needs. Some of the communication techniques used included

photographs to identify staff on duty and clear pictorial information.

!At a staff meeting staff had discussed dining experience for residents. The preparation of meals for residents included individual meal preparation based on their food preferences. This was to ensure that each resident had food that they really enjoyed at each meal."