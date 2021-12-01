Longford County Council headquarters to Glow Red 4 World AIDS Day #GlowRed4WAD

Landmark monuments and buildings around Ireland, including Longford County Council, are set to light up in red today to mark World AIDS Day, December 1.

The initiative is being spearheaded by HIV Ireland as part of its Glow Red 4 World AIDS Day campaign.

At an event to mark World AIDS Day, Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD were joined by Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamonn Ryan TD and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD at Dublin Castle to stand with the red ribbon, the internationally recognised symbol of solidarity with people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chair of HIV Ireland Mr Bernard Condon said, “This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the emergence of HIV and AIDS in 1981. Advances in both prevention and treatment means that we have all the tools we need to end new HIV transmissions. To be successful however, we must also tackle HIV-related stigma which continues to blight the lives of people living with HIV and provides unnecessary barriers to accessing testing and other preventive options which are freely available in Ireland.”

Outlining the Glow Red 4 World AIDS Day campaign, Executive Director of HIV Ireland Mr Stephen O’Hare noted that more than 50 buildings and monuments around Ireland had agreed to light up in red as part of its campaign to shine a light on HIV-related stigma.

Iconic landmarks include the fountain at Government Buildings, the US Embassy building at Ballsbridge, the Rock of Cashel, the Mansion House, Kilkenny Castle, the National Convention Centre and the Browne Doorway in Galway.

They will be joined in supporting the initiative by a host of city and county council buildings, The Office of Public Works and by high profile companies including Google, Deloitte, EY, Artur Cox, Indeed, State Street, PWC and Sky Ireland.

“People living with HIV often experience stigma,” said Mr O’Hare. “Stigma arises from negative attitudes and beliefs. It is rooted in fear, misconceptions, or moral judgments. Stigma can lead to discrimination and exclusion. Experiencing HIV-related stigma may impact a person’s mental and emotional wellbeing. It may prevent them from accessing services or seeking opportunities,” he added.

“Today we are asking people to wear red and, if they can, to donate to HIV Ireland’s Glow Red 4 World AIDS Day campaign to support our work in combating HIV and HIV-related stigma,” concluded Mr O’Hare.

