Gardaí conducting additional patrols in Longford following a number of burglaries

Gardaí are conducting additional patrols under Operation Thor in the Roscommon Longford Division in response to a number of burglaries which have occurred in the past week.

The past week hass een burglaries occur in the Lanesboro / Ballyleague areas.

If you need to contact the Gardaí locally you should contact Longford 043 33 50570 or Roscommon 090 66 388300 or 999.

Winter Phase of Operation Thor

Nationally An Garda Síochána is currently implementing the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, an operation designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity.

Operation Thor has five main areas of focus to reduce burglary incidents and protect communities.



1. Crime Prevention & Protecting Communities: by means of visible focused patrols at specific times of day, targeting burglary ‘hot-spots’ intelligence gathering on known offenders, high-visibility check points to prevent ease of movement, strong crime prevention communications and reassurance with communities.



2. Crime Investigation & Operational Activity: by ensuring every burglary is appropriately investigated to the highest possible standard, monitoring crime data daily for changes in trends of burglaries, associated crimes and detection rates. Utilising all intelligence data to inform burglary prevention strategies.



3. Working in Partnership: by continuing to work with all partner agencies in local and national Government and in particular with communities by means of offering crime prevention advice and reassurance of the availability of An Garda Síochána.



4. Education & Awareness: by the use of community policing strategies to interact with young people and work to divert them from involvement in crime. An Garda Síochána will continue to utilise social media, community engagement and organised campaigns to inform people on how they can enhance the security of their homes and property. An Garda Síochána will continue the national ‘Lock Up/Light Up’ campaign supported by local awareness activity.



5. Victim Support: by keeping the victim central to the overall operation and providing professional support, advice and regular case updates to victims.



Simple steps can help protect your home, so whether you are at home or going out remember:

• Turn on some lights

• Use timer switches

• Lock all doors and windows

• Use an alarm

• Store keys away from windows

• Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house



Anyone with information about suspicious activity or to report a possible break-in is urged to contact their local Garda Station or dial 999/112.