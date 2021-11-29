€511,831 allocation a massive boost to north Longford heritage and walking trails

Senator Micheál Carrigy
€511,831 has been allocated to three trails in North Longford under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).
The announcement was made by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys this morning.
Welcoming the news, Senator Micheál Carrigy said, “As we all know outdoor pursuits have become an even bigger part of all of our lives over the past two years so this funding will assist to upgrade, construct or develop these trails in North Longford.
"Through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, we are developing and enhancing the fantastic natural amenities in our rural communities so more and more people can access and enjoy them."”
