Historical Society to launch annual journal

One of the familiar events on the winter calendar in Longford is the launch of Teathbha, the Journal of County Longford Historical Society.
This year’s edition will be launched in Longford Library on Wednesday, December 1, at 7.30 pm.
The launch will be performed by well-known local historian, Seán Ó Suilleabháin.
The journal is a ‘must’ for those interested in local history. Its editor, James MacNerney, has done an outstanding job of gathering a striking variety of articles from established contributors and new ones.
The journal will be available for sale in all the usual outlets in the coming week. Copies are €12, with two at a special price of €20 at the launch.
Those attending are asked to bring their vaccination certificates and wear their masks.
