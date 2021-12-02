Camlin Brownies delighted to welcome Santa Claus to Longford

A very excited Camlin Brownie pack joined up with Longford Scouts to greet and meet Santa last Friday, November 26.
This event brought to a close the first term of Camlin Brownies return to business since the first lockdown in March 2020.
Through the diligence of North Longford Commissioner Siobhan Coppinger and support of Irish Girl Guides West & Central Midlands Regional Development Officer, Annette Coughlan and Regional Commissioner, Caroline Flanagan Camlin Brownies have successfully recruited new Leaders for new and returning girls.
Re-establishing the Brownie pack was a challenge taken on by Siobhan and Joanna Pearman, from Ardagh District, took on the Guide unit – both Joanna and Siobhan, with the support of their District Leadership teams, had kept their units running throughout lockdown, through Zoom meetings, in person when allowed and facilitating their participation in the International Octagon Camp with Ardagh Brownies and Guides managing an in-person, overnight camp!
The idea to integrate Brownies and Scouts for this event came from Karen Fox, one of Camlin Brownies new Leaders.
“Friday was a great opportunity to get all the girls together for a fun visit from Santa – stocking up on treats for the Toy Show that evening!” said Karen, who, together with new volunteer Leader, Marion Mulligan hope to take Camlin Brownies into 2022 with plenty of challenges and adventures through the Irish Girl Guides Journey programme.
Parents and Brownies were delighted with the event, with feedback of, great, fab and the girls had a ball – Karen, Marion, Siobhan and Santa certainly pleased the crowd! Wishing them every success for the New Year when Guiding is 50 years active in Co Longford.
Irish Girl Guides is a uniquely girl-only, active & dynamic organisation, offering a varied and exciting programme for girls and women from aged 5 upwards! Ladybirds - aged 5 to 7 years; Brownies - aged 7 to 10 years; Guides - ages 10 to 14 years; Sr Branch - ages 14 up and from age 18 upwards you can become a Leader with the Irish Girl Guides.
The programme has a strong emphasis on the outdoors, environment, community responsibility and teamwork. The girls' self-esteem, confidence and leadership skills are developed as they progress through Guiding.
The Irish Girls Guides actively promotes diversity and inclusion and welcomes girls and women from all walks of life.
To find out more email:
LongfordGirlGuides@gmail.com
or follow Camlin Brownies adventures on
Facebook @LongfordGirlGuides
.