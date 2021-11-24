Longford councillor Uruemu Adejinmi calls on Irish Water to provide drinking water to customers

As the Longford Boil Water Notice remains in place, Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Uruemu Adejinmi has called on Irish Water to provide drinking water for residents and businesses affected by the Boil Water Notice in the area.

"We're not given enough updates from Irish Water," said Cllr Adejinmi.

"There are families and businesses who are financially disadvantaged as a result of this and people are having to buy water and pay increased utility bills because they're boiling their water.

"So I'm calling on Irish Water to make drinking water available to affected customers."

Her motion at today's meeting of Longford MD was promptly seconded by Cllr Seamus Butler who had previously raised the issue that Irish Water had refused to provide tankards of water to the area because "the water would still need to be boiled".

"There are portable water tankards. If they transport foodstuffs like milk they have to be clean and sterile. If the water can be extracted from other supplies such as Balymahon or Lanesboro or Granard, why would we have to boil it if there's no notice in those districts?

"It it's going to continue, then it's about time all local estates should be getting regular tankards to fill up containers."

Director of Services John Brannigan confirmed that "at this stage, Longford County Council has no indication from Irish Water as to when the Boil Water Notice will be lifted".