Ardagh NS remains closed until Thursday due to issues with south Longford water supply

A fault which caused the loss of water pressure from the south Longford reservoir over the past few days has been repaired by Irish Water.

The unplanned water treatment interruption affected homes in Ballymahon, Legan, Kenagh. Moydow, Ardagh, Edgeworthstown, Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule, as well as surrounding areas.

The issue was repaired by yesterday evening with customers asked to allow two to three hours for their water pressure to return.

However, while most of the network is slowly getting back to normal, a further notice was issued by Irish Water yesterday for the Ardagh area, indicating that full pressure will not return until this evening.

"Speaking to engineers, they have told me that complications with a local pumping station have delayed the return of water and, while it is hoped this will be resolved by mid-morning it cannot be guaranteed," explained south Longford councillor Paul Ross.

Ardagh's National School will remain closed until tomorrow as a result of this issue, as will Club Ardagh.

Meanwhile, Irish Water have indicated that a Boil Water Notice for Longford Central Public Water Supply remains in place to protect the health of customers.

