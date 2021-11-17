Search

17/11/2021

Catalyst Award for Longford's talented FeliSpeaks

FeliSpeaks PICTURE: @FeliSpeaks on Facebook

Jessica Thompson

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Nigerian Irish poet, performer and playwright, Felicia Olusanya, also known as Felispeaks, has been awarded the Catalyst Award at the 2021 Irish Tatler Woman of the Year Awards.

She performed her poem For Our Mothers, to a rapt audience at the awards ceremony at the weekend, demonstrating why this powerful work is set to be on the Leaving Cert English curriculum for 2023.

“The Catalyst Award is a really special one as it recognises women who have affected change in Irish society in a pivotal way this year,” read a statement by the Irish Tatler on Instagram last weekend.

“This Nigerian-Irish poet, performer and playwright from Longford has done just that. Already having shared stages with the likes of Kate Tempest and Saul Williams, her poem, For Our Mothers, about the Nigerian culture, about womanhood and motherhood, has been added to the Leaving Cert English curriculum for 2023.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FELICIA!☀️ (@felispeaks)

Posting on her own Instagram account (@felispeaks) on Sunday expressed her delight at winning the Catalyst Award.

“I am still mostly speechless,” she said.

“I’m overjoyed. I’m chuffed. I’m grateful! So, so, so grateful.”

She went on to say that the awards ceremony was “insane”.

“Being in the same room with so many impressive and inspiring women! Wow! I held back tears so many times. WOW!”

Felispeaks was among such inspiring women as Olympic gold medalist, Kellie Harrington, who won Irish Tatler Woman of the Year.

Her close friend, Tolü Makay, who appeared with her on the Late Late Show earlier this year, also won an award in the Music Category, giving the girls even more cause to celebrate.

“To have Tolü Makay not just beside me, but win the music category was an iconic moment! I am so proud of us baby girl,” said Felicia.

FeliSpeaks can be found on social media at @Felispeaks.

