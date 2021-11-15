Search

15/11/2021

Superb seventy acre Longford farm goes under the virtual hammer

Superb seventy acre Longford farm goes under the virtual hammer

Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 T208 will be sold at an online auction on Friday, November 19 at 4pm

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A seventy acre Longford farm is going under the virtual hammer on Friday, November 19 at 4pm, with LSL online auctions.

The property, located at Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 T208, is being sold by Murtagh Bros and all bidders had to register with Murtagh Bros Auctioneers (Tel: 044-9342512 | Email: info@murtaghbros.ie) by Friday, November 12 with a bidding deposit of €45,000.

Described as a superb c.70-acre non-residential farm, 4 km south of Edgeworthstown, the lands are of good quality, laid out into neat, tidy divisions with good road frontage and are ideal for any farming enterprise.

The property has an AVM of €450,000.

