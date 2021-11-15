Superb seventy acre Longford farm goes under the virtual hammer

Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 T208 will be sold at an online auction on Friday, November 19 at 4pm
A seventy acre Longford farm is going under the virtual hammer on Friday, November 19 at 4pm, with LSL online auctions.
The property, located at Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 T208, is being sold by Murtagh Bros and all bidders had to register with Murtagh Bros Auctioneers (Tel: 044-9342512 | Email: info@murtaghbros.ie) by Friday, November 12 with a bidding deposit of €45,000.
Described as a superb c.70-acre non-residential farm, 4 km south of Edgeworthstown, the lands are of good quality, laid out into neat, tidy divisions with good road frontage and are ideal for any farming enterprise.
The property has an AVM of €450,000.
Granard farm on market for first time in 150 years
A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a substantial fully-serviced residential farm of the finest quality with free draining land presented in pristine condition.
Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 T208 will be sold at an online auction on Friday, November 19 at 4pm
A Longford man with an addiction to alcohol has been fined after being arrested for his own safety following an incident in the county town last year
Patricia Friel, Mary’s Meals National Organiser recently visited St Joseph’s National School, Longford where members of the Longford Branch of Mary’s Meals presented her with a cheque for €29, 252.88
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.