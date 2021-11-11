Longford gardaí arrest disqualified driver and seize car
Longford gardaí this week arrested a disqualified driver and seized the car involved.
The Longford Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they stopped a vehicle and the driver was found to have been disqualified.
The car was seized and the driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit seized this car after the driver was found to have been disqualified.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 9, 2021
The driver was arrested and proceedings are to follow.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/VpzjphJhmy
