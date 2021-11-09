Longford girl among winners in Midlands Science Festival mini-reporter competition

Pictured l to r are; Rossa Bracken, Abbie Mulligan, Sarah from National Reptile Zoo and Pauline Nally from Midlands Science Festival
Rossa Bracken from Laois and Abbie Mulligan from Longford were the winners of the Midlands Science Festival mini-reporter competition in October.
Rossa and Abbie had the opportunity to visit the National Reptile Zoo in advance of the annual Midlands Science Festival and ask lots of questions about some of their favourite animals.
