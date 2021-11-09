Search

09/11/2021

Longford girl among winners in Midlands Science Festival mini-reporter competition

Longford girl among winners in Midlands Science Festival mini-reporter competition

Pictured l to r are; Rossa Bracken, Abbie Mulligan, Sarah from National Reptile Zoo and Pauline Nally from Midlands Science Festival

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Rossa Bracken from Laois and Abbie Mulligan from Longford were the winners of the Midlands Science Festival mini-reporter competition in October.

Rossa and Abbie had the opportunity to visit the National Reptile Zoo in advance of the annual Midlands Science Festival and ask lots of questions about some of their favourite animals.

Pictured l to r are; Rossa Bracken, Abbie Mulligan, Sarah from National Reptile Zoo and Pauline Nally from Midlands Science Festival

Majority of employees surveyed are looking forward to return of Christmas parties

Longford athletes Emma Brennan and Rachel Keenan qualify to compete at All-Ireland cross country event

Research on gender pay gap shows women effectively work for free for rest of year from today

Seventeen new homes completed in third quarter of 2021 in Longford

Longford had lowest number of home completions of any local authority

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media