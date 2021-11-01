Search

01/11/2021

Ryan under fire as peat harvesting concerns grow in Longford

Paul Ross

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has been accused of “total and utter greenwashing” of the midlands' horticultural sector.

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross said there needed to be an urgent review and introduction of a practicable licensing system in order to protect an industry already beset by rising food prices and loss of competitiveness.

“We need to provide a fast-track, one-stop-shop framework for planning and licensing for the harvesting of horticultural peat, as was recommended by The Just Transition Commissioner,” Cllr Ross told a recent county council meeting.

Cllr Ross' comments followed the Leader's revelations two weeks earlier of how almost 4,000 tonnes of peat arrived to a horticultural factory on the the Longford/Westmeath border.

“Such a ‘streamlined approach between Statutory Bodies’ would help prevent the absurdity of 200 truckloads of peat being imported from Latvia to be stockpiled on a bog just outside Legan and would instead allow the resumption of the responsible harvesting of peat moss here in Ireland, as it occurs elsewhere in Europe,” he said.

His party colleague Cllr Colm Murray backed those urgings.

He spoke of how he had routintely expressed the need for Ireland to look at alternative energy models, but that those replacements needed to be “viable and affordable” to consumers.

Council officials are now expected to write a letter to Mr Ryan's department outlining the views expressed by councillors Ross and Murray over the coming days.

Permission granted to appeal quashing of massive Longford based windfarm development

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media