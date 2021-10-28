Council eye up purchase of Granard's former bank offices

Local authority chiefs are eyeing up the possibility of snapping up Granard's former Bank of Ireland offices, the Leader understands.

The branch was one of over 100 locations to be affected by a sweeping nationwide closure of offices earlier this month.

Now, council officials are believed to be running the rule over securing the three storey building from Ireland's largest bank.

Granard based Fianna Fáil Cllr PJ Reilly welcomed the move, saying any deal brokered by the council had the prospect of adding much needed promise to a town still reeling from seeing its last mainstream banking institution close.

“It is a very secure, well maintained building that is located right in the centre of town,” said Cllr Reilly.

The Fianna Fáil local representative has been a long time campaigner for a purpose built car park to be developed in the north Longford town.

Cllr Reilly said the addition of Bank of Ireland's former headquarters could not only allay those long-standing overtures but also supplement the town's complement of housing for senior citizens.

“There is a huge area to the back of the bank which has a great deal of potential,” he said.

It's believed council senior officials have not totally exhausted efforts to snap up the town's long vacant Hourican's Hotel which lies adjacent to its former bank offices.

In the hope those moves reach a breakthrough, it's believed the local authority would look to level the once thriving 18 bedroom hotel with a view to building a car park at its rear.

Cllr Reilly remained adamant, however, that whatever the outcome for Granard's now derelict former bank institution, the building itself should remain intact.

“It's closed now and there's no point crying about it, the time has come to look at what potential it has,” he said.

“If it was to be bought by the council and if a car park and OPD (Older Persons Dwellings) could be developed there, it would be totally transformational for the town of Granard.”