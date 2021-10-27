Search

27/10/2021

Longford and Granard Gardaí launch Operation Blue Santa in conjunction with Longford PPN

Blue Santa visiting St Joseph's Nursing Home this week

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Longford and Granard District Gardaí together with Longford Public Participation Network will hold the first of a series of events this Sunday October 31, 2021 as part of Operation Blue Santa, a fundraising initiative supporting local charitable and not-for-profit organisations in County Longford.
 
The first of these events will see the Garda Band perform a concert this Sunday October 31, 2021 at St Mel’s Cathedral.
 
Gardaí in the District will be seen carrying out a number of community initiatives accompanied by a Santa who will be wearing a specially tailored Blue and White suit.

Operation Blue Santa to support Longford communities this Christmas

Tickets for the Garda Band concert taking place on October 31 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 3pm are on sale now from a number of local organisations and charities.


 
Under Operation Blue Santa, a blue Santa will visit schools, nursing homes, and communities across Co. Longford over the festive period. He will be raising awareness of bullying and providing young people with the knowledge necessary to deal with bullying should they find themselves experiencing such difficulties.
 
Further initiatives will see the launch of a children’s book entitled Operation Blue Santa, which has been written by local journalist Jessica Thompson and illustrated by local artist Nicole Forster. The theme of the Book is to "be kind”. 
 
The aim of Operation Blue Santa is to raise funds for local not-for-profit organisations/charities across Co. Longford who provide essential services and support, assisting positive change in areas of social, economic, cultural development, special educational needs, protecting vulnerable persons, and the overall wellbeing of their communities. 
 
For more information about concert tickets or the initiative please contact Longford Community Policing Unit on 043-3350570, Granard Community Policing Unit on 043-6687660 or from St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford 043-3346464.

Operation Blue Santa kicks off with Garda Band in Longford's St Mel's Cathedral

