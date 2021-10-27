Longford and Granard Gardaí launch Operation Blue Santa in conjunction with Longford PPN

Blue Santa visiting St Joseph's Nursing Home this week
Longford and Granard District Gardaí together with Longford Public Participation Network will hold the first of a series of events this Sunday October 31, 2021 as part of Operation Blue Santa, a fundraising initiative supporting local charitable and not-for-profit organisations in County Longford.
The first of these events will see the Garda Band perform a concert this Sunday October 31, 2021 at St Mel’s Cathedral.
Gardaí in the District will be seen carrying out a number of community initiatives accompanied by a Santa who will be wearing a specially tailored Blue and White suit.
Operation Blue Santa to support Longford communities this Christmas
Tickets for the Garda Band concert taking place on October 31 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 3pm are on sale now from a number of local organisations and charities.
