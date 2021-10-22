Operation Blue Santa to support Longford communities this Christmas

Operation Blue Santa will see local Gardaí don the blue and white suit and visit schools
Tickets for the Garda Band concert taking place on October 31 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 3pm are on sale now from a number of local organisations and charities.
The event is being organised by Longford and Granard District Gardaí together with Longford PPN as part of a fundraising initiative in support of those local organisations across Co Longford who provide tremendous support to their communities.
The name of the initiative is Operation Blue Santa and it will see local Gardaí don the blue and white suit and visit schools, nursing homes and communities throughout the county over the festive season.
This year, Operation Blue Santa is supporting Longford Women’s Link, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre Ballymahon, Lus na Gréine FRC Granard, St Christopher’s Services, Longford Community Resources CLG and Little Blue Heroes.
Tickets for this unmissable event cost€10 and are on sale from:
*Longford PPN: 0433344223*Longford Women’s Link: 0433341511
*Bridgeways FRC: 0906432691
* Lus na Gréine: 0436660977
*St Christopher’s Services: 0433341769
*Longford Community Resources: 0433345555
Or contact the Community Policing Unit. All proceeds go towards the support of those worthy organisations who will in turn support members of the local community who are in need this Christmas.
Any children aged 10 to 12 who are interested in becoming one of Blue Santa’s elves and helping with the events should get in touch with Siobhán at scronogue@longfordcoco.ie before Friday, October 22.
Midland artists Úna Cahill and Ciarán Mac Domhnaill have completed their community art project titled ‘Recaptured and draped’.
A woman whose family were caught up in a bitter traveller feud in Longford was expected to reappear in the local district court this week after allegedly being found in the possession of a hatchet.
