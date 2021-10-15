Search

15/10/2021

Operation Blue Santa kicks off with Garda Band in Longford's St Mel's Cathedral

Operation Blue Santa kicks off with Garda Band in Longford's St Mel's Cathedral

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford and Granard District Gardaí together with Longford PPN are currently working on a fundraising initiative in support of a number of local organisations across Co Longford who provide tremendous support to their communities.

The name of the initiative is Operation Blue Santa and it will see local Gardaí don the blue and white suit and visit schools, nursing homes and communities throughout the county over the festive season.

Blue Santa will be spreading cheer and good will and will highlight the importance of being kind to one another.

This year, Operation Blue Santa is supporting Longford Women’s Link, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre Ballymahon, Lus na Gréine FRC Granard, St Christopher’s Services, Longford Community Resources CLG and Little Blue Heroes.

As part of Operation Blue Santa, the Band of An Garda Síochána will perform in St Mel’s Cathedral on Sunday, October 31, at 3pm.

This will be an event to remember as the Garda Band are uplifting and the top brass band in the country.

There will also be opportunities to have your photo taken with Blue Santa.

Tickets for this unmissable event cost€10 and are on sale from:

*Longford PPN: 0433344223
*Longford Women’s Link: 0433341511
*Bridgeways FRC: 0906432691
* Lus na Gréine: 0436660977
*St Christopher’s Services: 0433341769
*Longford Community Resources: 0433345555

Or contact the Community Policing Unit. All proceeds go towards the support of those worthy organisations who will in turn support members of the local community who are in need this Christmas.

Blue Santa is also looking for helpers to join his team of elves and has put the call out to children aged 10 to 12 who would like to offer assistance to gardaí at the Garda Band event. The elves will help out on October 31 in ensuring our audience members are shown to their seats and that everything is going according to plan. The event will be supervised and parents or guardians of the elves will accompany them to the event.

Anyone interested in becoming an elf should get in touch with Siobhán at scronogue@longfordcoco.ie before Friday, October 22.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media