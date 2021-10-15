Operation Blue Santa kicks off with Garda Band in Longford's St Mel's Cathedral

Longford and Granard District Gardaí together with Longford PPN are currently working on a fundraising initiative in support of a number of local organisations across Co Longford who provide tremendous support to their communities.

The name of the initiative is Operation Blue Santa and it will see local Gardaí don the blue and white suit and visit schools, nursing homes and communities throughout the county over the festive season.

Blue Santa will be spreading cheer and good will and will highlight the importance of being kind to one another.

This year, Operation Blue Santa is supporting Longford Women’s Link, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre Ballymahon, Lus na Gréine FRC Granard, St Christopher’s Services, Longford Community Resources CLG and Little Blue Heroes.

As part of Operation Blue Santa, the Band of An Garda Síochána will perform in St Mel’s Cathedral on Sunday, October 31, at 3pm.

This will be an event to remember as the Garda Band are uplifting and the top brass band in the country.

There will also be opportunities to have your photo taken with Blue Santa.

Tickets for this unmissable event cost€10 and are on sale from:

*Longford PPN: 0433344223

*Longford Women’s Link: 0433341511

*Bridgeways FRC: 0906432691

* Lus na Gréine: 0436660977

*St Christopher’s Services: 0433341769

*Longford Community Resources: 0433345555

Or contact the Community Policing Unit. All proceeds go towards the support of those worthy organisations who will in turn support members of the local community who are in need this Christmas.

Blue Santa is also looking for helpers to join his team of elves and has put the call out to children aged 10 to 12 who would like to offer assistance to gardaí at the Garda Band event. The elves will help out on October 31 in ensuring our audience members are shown to their seats and that everything is going according to plan. The event will be supervised and parents or guardians of the elves will accompany them to the event.

Anyone interested in becoming an elf should get in touch with Siobhán at scronogue@longfordcoco.ie before Friday, October 22.