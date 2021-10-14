Search

14/10/2021

Official opening of Drumlish Community Sports Hub

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The eagerly anticipated official opening of the Drumlish Community Sports Hub, under the auspices of Longford Sports Partnership, takes place this Saturday, October 16 from 11am-1pm.

The Sports Hub facility is located at Hillstreet, Drumlish (N39V8N9) and the coordinator is Sonia Mulryan.

Members of the public will be able to visit the newly refurbished grounds and participate in physical activity taster sessions.

The Drumlish Community Sports Hub has been in operation since Monday, June 28 of this year. Funding was secured under the dormant accounts fund (DAF) to establish a Sports Hub in Drumlish.

All of the Sports Hub’s actions must support the National Sports Policy and the National Physical Activity Plan to implement and support participation programmes with a focus on disadvantaged communities.

The main aim of Drumlish Community Sports Hub is to develop and strengthen linkages between the community, sports clubs and other physical activity groups.

For further information on Drumlish Community Sports Hub please check out the Facebook page or contact the Sports Hub Coordinator Sonia Mulryan via email coordinatordsh@gmail.com 

