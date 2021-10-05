Search

05/10/2021

National Party leader appears in Longford court charged with string of road traffic offences

Justin Barrett

Justin Barrett, leaving Longford District Court earlier today

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The leader of the far-right National Party has appeared in court charged in connection to a string of alleged road traffic offences at the site of one of the most famous battles of the Irish War of Independence.

 

Justin Barrett came before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning to face six separate summonses stemming from an incident at Clonfin, Co Longford on January 31, 2021.

The accused, with an address at Springtown, Granard, Co Longford, appeared before Judge Marie Keane charged with driving without a licence, no insurance and failing to produce both documents as well as an NCT certificate within ten days.

Mr Barrett, who stood as an unsuccessful by-election candidate in July's Dublin Bay South by-election, was also accused of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

The Cork born politician co-founded the National Party, an extreme right-wing political organisation in 2016 that advocates strong nationalist, Eurosceptic and anti-abortion policies.

Mr Barrett, sporting a blue suit and green tie, remained silent at this morning's hearing.

His solicitor Bríd Mimnagh, indicated her client would be reserving his position for the time-being and made an application for the disclosure of prosecution evidence in connection to the case.

Judge Keane granted that order and remanded Mr Barrett on bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on November 23.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media